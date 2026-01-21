Seahawks vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Championship Game - Jan. 25

NFL action on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (65%)

Seahawks vs Rams Point Spread

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams.

Seahawks vs Rams Over/Under

Seahawks versus Rams, on Jan. 25, has an over/under of 47.5.

Seahawks vs Rams Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Seahawks, Los Angeles is the underdog at +124, and Seattle is -146 playing at home.

Seahawks vs Rams Betting Trends

Against the spread, Seattle went 12-5-0 during the regular season. It is 1-0-0 ATS in the playoffs.

The Seahawks' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 8-3 (in the regular season and playoffs).

In 17 Seahawks games in the regular season, nine hit the over. Meanwhile, they have exceeded the point total in one of one game in the postseason.

Against the spread, the Rams were 12-5-0 during the regular season and are 0-2-0 in the playoffs.

Los Angeles has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more in the regular season and playoffs.

In the regular season, 10 of the Rams' 17 games went over the point total, and it's been one of two in the postseason.

Seahawks vs Rams Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | LAR: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | LAR: (+124) Spread: SEA: -2.5 (-114) | LAR: +2.5 (-106)

SEA: -2.5 (-114) | LAR: +2.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

