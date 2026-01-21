FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NFL

    Seahawks vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Championship Game - Jan. 25

    NFL action on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

    All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Seahawks vs Rams Prediction & Pick

    All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
    Prediction: Seahawks win (65%)

    Seahawks vs Rams Point Spread

    The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Seahawks are -114 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -106 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

    Seahawks vs Rams Over/Under

    Seahawks versus Rams, on Jan. 25, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

    Seahawks vs Rams Moneyline

    Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Seahawks, Los Angeles is the underdog at +124, and Seattle is -146 playing at home.

    Seahawks vs Rams Betting Trends

    • Against the spread, Seattle went 12-5-0 during the regular season. It is 1-0-0 ATS in the playoffs.
    • The Seahawks' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 8-3 (in the regular season and playoffs).
    • In 17 Seahawks games in the regular season, nine hit the over. Meanwhile, they have exceeded the point total in one of one game in the postseason.
    • Against the spread, the Rams were 12-5-0 during the regular season and are 0-2-0 in the playoffs.
    • Los Angeles has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more in the regular season and playoffs.
    • In the regular season, 10 of the Rams' 17 games went over the point total, and it's been one of two in the postseason.

    Check out even more in-depth Seahawks vs. Rams analysis on FanDuel Research.

    Seahawks vs Rams Odds & Spread

    • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
    • Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | LAR: (+124)
    • Spread: SEA: -2.5 (-114) | LAR: +2.5 (-106)
    • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

