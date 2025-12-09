Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Running back Saquon Barkley is looking at a matchup against the 16th-ranked run defense in the league (113.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Saquon Barkley Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.96

86.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.21

18.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Barkley is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (39th overall), with 152.1 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games, Barkley has 29.2 total fantasy points (9.7 per game), toting the ball 43 times for 200 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 52 yards on seven catches (12 targets).

Barkley has totaled 48.3 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 343 yards with one touchdown on 91 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 100 yards on 11 grabs (17 targets).

The highlight of Barkley's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the New York Giants, when he posted 29.4 fantasy points (14 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.2 points) in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 44 yards on 18 carries with one catch for -2 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have given up at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

The Raiders have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.