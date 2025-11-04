Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (89.4 yards conceded per game).

Saquon Barkley Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.17

81.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.25

20.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley has compiled 103.8 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), which ranks him 11th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 39 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Barkley has put up 40.3 fantasy points (13.4 per game), running for 252 yards and scoring one touchdown on 44 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on seven catches (nine targets) with one TD as a receiver.

Barkley has delivered 68.5 total fantasy points (13.7 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 69 times for 325 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 120 yards on 14 receptions (16 targets) with two TDs.

The peak of Barkley's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 8, as he put up 29.4 fantasy points by hauling in four passes (on five targets) for 24 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.2 fantasy points. He ran for 44 yards on 18 carries on the day with one catch for -2 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

