NFL

Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 322.3. Going into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points322.371
2025 Projected Fantasy Points240.8253

Saquon Barkley 2024 Game-by-Game

Barkley accumulated 42.2 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 47 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Packers31.2241092221132
Week 2Falcons13.622950540116
Week 3@Saints29.6171472440156
Week 4@Buccaneers11.610840420116
Week 6Browns5.41847022054
Week 7@Giants24.7171761320187
Week 8@Bengals11.1221080110111

Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 41.9% of the time while running the ball 58.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Barkley's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley3452,00513555.8
Jalen Hurts15063014494.2
Dorian Thompson-Robinson21122025.8
Will Shipley3082032.7

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

