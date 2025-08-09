Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 322.3. Going into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 322.3 7 1 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 240.8 25 3

Saquon Barkley 2024 Game-by-Game

Barkley accumulated 42.2 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 47 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Packers 31.2 24 109 2 2 2 1 132 Week 2 Falcons 13.6 22 95 0 5 4 0 116 Week 3 @Saints 29.6 17 147 2 4 4 0 156 Week 4 @Buccaneers 11.6 10 84 0 4 2 0 116 Week 6 Browns 5.4 18 47 0 2 2 0 54 Week 7 @Giants 24.7 17 176 1 3 2 0 187 Week 8 @Bengals 11.1 22 108 0 1 1 0 111 View Full Table ChevronDown

Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 41.9% of the time while running the ball 58.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Barkley's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 345 2,005 13 55 5.8 Jalen Hurts 150 630 14 49 4.2 Dorian Thompson-Robinson 21 122 0 2 5.8 Will Shipley 30 82 0 3 2.7

