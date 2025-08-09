Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 322.3. Going into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|322.3
|7
|1
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|240.8
|25
|3
Saquon Barkley 2024 Game-by-Game
Barkley accumulated 42.2 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 47 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Packers
|31.2
|24
|109
|2
|2
|2
|1
|132
|Week 2
|Falcons
|13.6
|22
|95
|0
|5
|4
|0
|116
|Week 3
|@Saints
|29.6
|17
|147
|2
|4
|4
|0
|156
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|11.6
|10
|84
|0
|4
|2
|0
|116
|Week 6
|Browns
|5.4
|18
|47
|0
|2
|2
|0
|54
|Week 7
|@Giants
|24.7
|17
|176
|1
|3
|2
|0
|187
|Week 8
|@Bengals
|11.1
|22
|108
|0
|1
|1
|0
|111
Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers
The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 41.9% of the time while running the ball 58.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Barkley's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Saquon Barkley
|345
|2,005
|13
|55
|5.8
|Jalen Hurts
|150
|630
|14
|49
|4.2
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|21
|122
|0
|2
|5.8
|Will Shipley
|30
|82
|0
|3
|2.7
Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.