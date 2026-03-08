Santa Clara vs Pacific College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Santa Clara Broncos (24-7, 15-3 WCC) and the No. 6 seed Pacific Tigers (18-14, 8-10 WCC) meet in the WCC tournament Sunday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 11 p.m. ET.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Santa Clara win (78.6%)

These betting trends may help you make informed decisions to wager on Santa Clara (-11.5) versus Pacific on Sunday.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Santa Clara has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Pacific has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Pacific covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Santa Clara covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (46.2%).

At home, the Broncos own a better record against the spread (10-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).

Santa Clara has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Pacific has beaten the spread eight times in 19 WCC games.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific: Moneyline Betting Stats

Santa Clara has been victorious in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Broncos have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -629 or better on the moneyline.

Pacific has been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. Pacific has finished 1-11 in those games.

The Tigers have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +450 or longer, and fell in each game.

Santa Clara has an implied victory probability of 86.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Head-to-Head Comparison

Santa Clara was the 21st-best team in the country in points scored (81.9 per game) and 209th in points conceded (73) last season.

Santa Clara collected 34.7 rebounds per game and conceded 30 boards last season, ranking 43rd and 99th, respectively, in the country.

Santa Clara was eighth-best in college basketball in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

Santa Clara was 186th in the nation in turnovers per game (11.2) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last season.

Last season Pacific scored 69.5 points per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 75.8 points per contest (289th-ranked).

With 31.2 boards per game, Pacific ranked 221st in the country. It gave up 31 rebounds per contest, which ranked 168th in college basketball.

Pacific ranked 241st in the country with 12.8 assists per contest.

Pacific committed 12.4 turnovers per game (297th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

