FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The San Jose State Spartans are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: San Jose State: (-126) | Hawaii: (+105)
  • Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-115)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Jose State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

  • San Jose State has covered the spread three times in seven games.
  • San Jose State has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.
  • There have been four San Jose State games (of seven) that went over the total this season.
  • Hawaii is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Hawaii's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.
  • Hawaii has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spartans win (63.1%)

San Jose State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is an underdog by 2.5 points against San Jose State. Hawaii is -115 to cover the spread, and San Jose State is -105.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Over/Under

San Jose State versus Hawaii on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Moneyline

San Jose State is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Hawaii is a +105 underdog.

San Jose State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
San Jose State24.110529.38653.87
Hawaii28.66423.36152.38

San Jose State vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Jose State vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup