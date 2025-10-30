San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The San Jose State Spartans are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-126) | Hawaii: (+105)

San Jose State: (-126) | Hawaii: (+105) Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-115)

San Jose State: -2.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Jose State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread three times in seven games.

San Jose State has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

There have been four San Jose State games (of seven) that went over the total this season.

Hawaii is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

Hawaii has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spartans win (63.1%)

San Jose State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is an underdog by 2.5 points against San Jose State. Hawaii is -115 to cover the spread, and San Jose State is -105.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Over/Under

San Jose State versus Hawaii on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Moneyline

San Jose State is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Hawaii is a +105 underdog.

San Jose State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 24.1 105 29.3 86 53.8 7 Hawaii 28.6 64 23.3 61 52.3 8

San Jose State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

