San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The San Jose State Spartans are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
San Jose State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: San Jose State: (-126) | Hawaii: (+105)
- Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
San Jose State vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- San Jose State has covered the spread three times in seven games.
- San Jose State has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.
- There have been four San Jose State games (of seven) that went over the total this season.
- Hawaii is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Hawaii's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.
- Hawaii has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spartans win (63.1%)
San Jose State vs Hawaii Point Spread
Hawaii is an underdog by 2.5 points against San Jose State. Hawaii is -115 to cover the spread, and San Jose State is -105.
San Jose State vs Hawaii Over/Under
San Jose State versus Hawaii on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
San Jose State vs Hawaii Moneyline
San Jose State is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Hawaii is a +105 underdog.
San Jose State vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Jose State
|24.1
|105
|29.3
|86
|53.8
|7
|Hawaii
|28.6
|64
|23.3
|61
|52.3
|8
San Jose State vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: San Jose, California
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
