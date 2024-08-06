menu item
NCAAF

2024 San Jose State Football Odds and Schedule

2024 San Jose State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The currently unranked San Jose State Spartans are 1-0 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

San Jose State 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Sacramento StateAug. 29W 42-24Spartans (-2.5)62.5
2@ Air ForceSept. 7-Falcons (-5.5)44.5
3Kennesaw StateSept. 14---
4@ Washington StateSept. 20---
6NevadaOct. 5---
7@ Colorado StateOct. 12---
8WyomingOct. 19---
San Jose State Last Game

The Spartans go into their next matchup after winning 42-24 over the Sacramento State Hornets in their last game on Aug. 29. In that game against the Hornets, Emmett Brown had 298 yards on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for the Spartans, with three touchdowns and one interception. In the running game, Floyd Chalk IV totaled 87 rushing yards on 18 carries (4.8 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He added one catch for 17 yards. In the receiving game, Nick Nash had 170 yards on 10 catches (17.0 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

San Jose State Betting Insights

  • San Jose State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
