2024 San Jose State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The currently unranked San Jose State Spartans are 1-0 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

San Jose State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Sacramento State Aug. 29 W 42-24 Spartans (-2.5) 62.5 2 @ Air Force Sept. 7 - Falcons (-5.5) 44.5 3 Kennesaw State Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Washington State Sept. 20 - - - 6 Nevada Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Colorado State Oct. 12 - - - 8 Wyoming Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

San Jose State Last Game

The Spartans go into their next matchup after winning 42-24 over the Sacramento State Hornets in their last game on Aug. 29. In that game against the Hornets, Emmett Brown had 298 yards on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for the Spartans, with three touchdowns and one interception. In the running game, Floyd Chalk IV totaled 87 rushing yards on 18 carries (4.8 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He added one catch for 17 yards. In the receiving game, Nick Nash had 170 yards on 10 catches (17.0 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

San Jose State Betting Insights

San Jose State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Spartans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See even more analysis about San Jose State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the San Jose State Spartans on FanDuel today!