San Francisco vs Portland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 5 seed San Francisco Dons (16-15, 8-10 WCC) and the No. 9 seed Portland Pilots (15-18, 6-12 WCC) will look to advance in the WCC tournament on Saturday as they square off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

San Francisco vs. Portland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

San Francisco vs. Portland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Francisco win (75.6%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Saturday's San Francisco (-6.5) versus Portland game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco vs. Portland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Francisco has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Portland is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record San Francisco puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Dons have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-10-0) than they do in road games (6-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Pilots have a better winning percentage at home (.688, 11-5-0 record) than away (.231, 3-10-0).

San Francisco is 6-12-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Portland has 12 wins against the spread in 20 WCC games this year.

San Francisco vs. Portland: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Francisco has won in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Dons have come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 or shorter on the moneyline.

Portland is 6-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Pilots have a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 70.1% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco vs. Portland Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, San Francisco was the 116th-ranked team in the country (76 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 84th (69.1 points conceded per game).

On the glass, San Francisco was 152nd in the nation in rebounds (32.5 per game) last year. It was 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

San Francisco was 148th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last season.

Last season, San Francisco was 176th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.1 per game) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9).

Portland's defensive performance was 10th-worst in college basketball last year with 80.4 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more effective, averaging 72.9 points per game (205th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Portland grabbed 29.6 boards per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.4 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Portland dished out 15.5 assists per game, which ranked them 59th in the country.

Portland ranked 297th in college basketball at 12.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 9.2 turnovers per game, which ranked 19th-worst in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!