San Francisco vs Oregon State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Oregon State Beavers (16-15, 9-9 WCC) will square off in the WCC tournament against the No. 5 seed San Francisco Dons (17-15, 8-10 WCC) on Sunday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

San Francisco vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

San Francisco vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco win (64.2%)

San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite against Oregon State on Sunday and the over/under is set at 144.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the contest.

San Francisco vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Francisco is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State has put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

San Francisco (8-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (47.1%) than Oregon State (6-7) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (46.2%).

The Dons sport a worse record against the spread in home games (4-10-0) than they do in road games (6-5-0).

The Beavers have been better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (5-6-0) this year.

San Francisco's record against the spread in conference play is 7-12-0.

Oregon State has beaten the spread nine times in 18 WCC games.

San Francisco vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Francisco has won in 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Dons have come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon State has won eight of the 17 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Beavers have a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of their games).

San Francisco has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, San Francisco was 116th in the country offensively (76.0 points scored per game) and 84th on defense (69.1 points allowed).

Last season, San Francisco was 152nd in the nation in rebounds (32.5 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

San Francisco was 148th in college basketball in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, San Francisco was 176th in college basketball in committing them (11.1 per game) last season. It was 121st in forcing them (11.9 per game).

With 76.2 points per game on offense, Oregon State was 110th in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 69.0 points per contest, which ranked 81st in college basketball.

With 26.7 rebounds allowed per game, Oregon State ranked eighth-best in college basketball. It ranked 239th in college basketball by averaging 30.9 boards per contest.

Last year Oregon State ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.5 per game.

With 10.3 turnovers per game, Oregon State ranked 98th in the country. It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

