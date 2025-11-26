San Diego State vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the New Mexico Lobos.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-118) | New Mexico: (+100)

San Diego State: (-118) | New Mexico: (+100) Spread: San Diego State: -1.5 (-105) | New Mexico: +1.5 (-115)

San Diego State: -1.5 (-105) | New Mexico: +1.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State vs New Mexico Betting Trends

San Diego State has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, San Diego State is 8-1 against the spread.

This season, three of San Diego State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

New Mexico is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico is 3-2 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

New Mexico has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aztecs win (56.6%)

San Diego State vs New Mexico Point Spread

New Mexico is an underdog by 1.5 points against San Diego State. New Mexico is -115 to cover the spread, and San Diego State is -105.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Over/Under

The over/under for San Diego State-New Mexico on Nov. 28 is 41.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Moneyline

The San Diego State vs New Mexico moneyline has San Diego State as a -118 favorite, while New Mexico is a +100 underdog.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 25.4 82 11.6 2 45.6 11 New Mexico 28.4 63 23.0 54 55.7 11

San Diego State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. New Mexico analysis on FanDuel Research.