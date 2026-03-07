Samford vs Furman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 3 seed Samford Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 SoCon) square off in the SoCon tournament against the No. 6 seed Furman Paladins (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Samford vs. Furman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Samford vs. Furman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Furman win (55.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Samford (-1.5) versus Furman on Saturday.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Samford vs. Furman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Samford is 16-13-0 ATS this season.

Furman has covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Furman is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Samford puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Bulldogs have a better record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-7-0).

The Paladins have performed better against the spread away (7-5-0) than at home (4-9-0) this year.

Samford has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Against the spread in SoCon games, Furman is 8-10-0 this year.

Samford vs. Furman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Samford has been victorious in 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

Furman has a 1-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Paladins have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

Samford has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Samford vs. Furman Head-to-Head Comparison

Samford has a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball and is allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball.

Jadin Booth's team-leading 21.2 points per game ranks 16th in college basketball.

Furman is outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game, with a +177 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76 points per game (174th in college basketball) and gives up 70.3 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Alex Wilkins' 17.3 points per game paces Furman and ranks 135th in the nation.

The Bulldogs are 132nd in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 their opponents average.

Dylan Faulkner tops the Bulldogs with 8.6 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball play).

The Paladins prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. They are pulling down 35.1 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9.

Charles Johnston averages 9.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) to lead the Paladins.

Samford averages 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and allows 97.8 points per 100 possessions (257th in college basketball).

The Paladins average 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (130th in college basketball), and concede 92.1 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!