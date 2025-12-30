Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 25th-ranked passing defense (235.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Considering Darnold for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Sam Darnold Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 237.33

237.33 Projected Passing TDs: 1.79

1.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.80

7.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Darnold is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (23rd overall), putting up 226.6 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

During his last three games, Darnold has compiled 688 passing yards (62-of-97) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 14 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Darnold has put up 62.3 fantasy points (12.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 96-of-153 throws for 1,065 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 37 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The peak of Darnold's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 27.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted 3.1 fantasy points -- 14-of-26 (53.8%), 128 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

49ers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed 10 players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up a TD catch by 27 players this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the 49ers this year.

