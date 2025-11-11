Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 18th-ranked pass defense (216 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Darnold a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 270.86

270.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.50

1.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.46

4.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Darnold is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (22nd overall), with 142.3 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

In his last three games, Darnold has amassed 40.7 fantasy points (13.6 per game), connecting on 48-of-67 passes for 721 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added -1 rushing yards on six carries.

Darnold has piled up 1,357 passing yards (92-of-128) with 12 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 88.3 fantasy points (17.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed one yard rushing on 10 carries.

The high point of Darnold's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals last week was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 4.9 fantasy points. He passed for 178 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.