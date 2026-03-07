Saint Louis vs George Mason College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

A-10 play features the No. 25 Saint Louis Billikens (27-3, 15-2 A-10) on the road against the George Mason Patriots (22-8, 10-7 A-10) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason Game Info and Odds

Saint Louis vs. George Mason Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (70.3%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Saint Louis-George Mason spread (Saint Louis -7.5) or total (149.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. George Mason: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

George Mason is 14-14-0 ATS this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, George Mason is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 16-9 ATS record Saint Louis racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Billikens have fared better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 18 home games, and four times in nine road games.

Against the spread, the Patriots have performed better at home (10-7-0) than on the road (3-7-0).

Saint Louis' record against the spread in conference play is 10-7-0.

George Mason has nine wins against the spread in 17 A-10 games this year.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been victorious in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Billikens have a mark of 23-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -319 or better on the moneyline.

George Mason has compiled a 1-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Patriots have played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis has a +608 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.2 points per game. It is putting up 88.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and is allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball.

Robbie Avila's team-leading 13 points per game ranks 555th in college basketball.

George Mason's +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.5 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Kory Mincy's 14.3 points per game leads George Mason and ranks 367th in college basketball.

The Billikens rank ninth in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Dion Brown leads the Billikens with 5.6 rebounds per game (389th in college basketball play).

The Patriots win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They record 31.4 rebounds per game, 218th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5.

Riley Allenspach leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball).

Saint Louis ranks fourth in college basketball with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 85 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Patriots record 100.8 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball), while giving up 93.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

