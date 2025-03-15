Saint Joseph's (PA) vs George Mason Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 6 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (21-11, 11-7 A-10) and the No. 2 seed George Mason Patriots (24-7, 15-3 A-10) will try to advance in the A-10 tournament on Saturday as they square off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Mason Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: Capital One Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Mason Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) win (55.9%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Saint Joseph's (PA)-George Mason spread (Saint Joseph's (PA) -1.5) or total (131.5 points).

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Mason: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Joseph's (PA) has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

George Mason has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) (12-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (48%) than George Mason (3-4) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Hawks have performed worse at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Patriots' winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). On the road, it is .462 (6-7-0).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-10-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

George Mason is 7-11-0 against the spread in A-10 action this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Mason: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) has come away with 18 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Hawks have come away with a win 18 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

George Mason has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. George Mason has finished 3-4 in those games.

The Patriots are 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Mason Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 75.8 per game to rank 120th in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and has a +234 scoring differential overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leading scorer, Xzayvier Brown, is 105th in college basketball scoring 17.1 points per game.

George Mason's +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (12th in college basketball).

Darius Maddox's 13.6 points per game paces George Mason and ranks 431st in the country.

The Hawks record 33.3 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Rasheer Fleming paces the Hawks with 8.6 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball action).

The Patriots pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Jalen Haynes leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks 103rd in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 89.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Patriots rank 203rd in college basketball with 94.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

