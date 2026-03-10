NHL
Sabres vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Sabres vs Sharks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (39-19-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-205)
|Sharks (+168)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Sabres win (78.2%)
Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -144.
Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Sharks on March 10 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -205 favorite at home.