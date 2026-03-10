Sabres vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Sharks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (39-19-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-205) Sharks (+168) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (78.2%)

Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -144.

Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Sabres-Sharks on March 10 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -205 favorite at home.

