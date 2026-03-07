Purdue vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) host the Wisconsin Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) in Big Ten action at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (77%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Purdue (-7.5) versus Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Wisconsin is 16-14-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Purdue (8-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than Wisconsin (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Boilermakers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than they have at home (5-11-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Badgers have a lower winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).

Purdue has seven wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Wisconsin's Big Ten record against the spread is 12-7-0.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 70.4 last season, ranking them 82nd in college basketball on offense and 126th defensively.

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds allowed, Purdue was 300th and 28th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Purdue was 42nd in the country in assists (15.9 per game) last year.

Purdue was 62nd in the nation in turnovers per game (9.9) and 176th in turnovers forced (11.3) last year.

Wisconsin was 36th in the country last year with 80.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 143rd with 70.9 points allowed per contest.

Last season Wisconsin grabbed 33.1 boards per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Wisconsin dished out 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 105th in the country.

Wisconsin ranked 19th-best in the country by averaging just 9.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 331st in college basketball (9.6 per contest).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!