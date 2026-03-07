Mercyhurst vs Stonehill College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Mercyhurst Lakers (16-16, 10-8 NEC) square off in the NEC tournament against the No. 5 seed Stonehill Skyhawks (12-20, 8-10 NEC) on Saturday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Mercyhurst vs. Stonehill Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania Arena: Mercyhurst Athletic Center

If you are planning on making a wager on Mercyhurst-Stonehill outing (in which Mercyhurst is a 6.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 128.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Mercyhurst vs. Stonehill: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mercyhurst has put together a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Stonehill has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Mercyhurst is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 8-4 ATS record Stonehill puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Lakers have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (66.7%). They have covered eight times in 12 games when playing at home and 12 times in 18 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Skyhawks are 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). Away, they are 11-7-0 ATS (.611).

Mercyhurst has 13 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Stonehill's NEC record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Mercyhurst vs. Stonehill Head-to-Head Comparison

Mercyhurst has a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. It is putting up 69.7 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball and is giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

Bernie Blunt ranks 118th in college basketball with a team-high 17.5 points per game.

Stonehill is being outscored by 2.1 points per game, with a -67 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.9 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allows 69 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Davante Hackett is ranked 503rd in the nation with a team-leading 13.4 points per game.

The Lakers rank 311th in the nation at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Qadir Martin leads the Lakers with 6.7 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball action).

The Skyhawks are 55th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 31.3 their opponents average.

Ridvan Tutic is 87th in college basketball with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Skyhawks.

Mercyhurst's 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 247th in college basketball, and the 91.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 92nd in college basketball.

The Skyhawks average 87.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (347th in college basketball), and allow 90.7 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

