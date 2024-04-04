Sabres vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (36-35-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-11)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
Sabres vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Sabres (-125)
|Flyers (+104)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (62.4%)
Sabres vs Flyers Spread
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +190 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -235.
Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Flyers on April 5, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Sabres, Philadelphia is the underdog at +104, and Buffalo is -125 playing at home.