Sabres vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (36-35-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-11)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Sabres vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-125) Flyers (+104) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (62.4%)

Sabres vs Flyers Spread

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +190 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -235.

Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Flyers on April 5, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline