NHL
Sabres vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17
NHL action on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (35-39-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (33-38-10)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-142)
|Flyers (+118)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (67.6%)
Sabres vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +164.
Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under
- Sabres versus Flyers, on April 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Sabres vs Flyers moneyline has Buffalo as a -142 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +118 underdog on the road.