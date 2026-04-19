Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-156) Bruins (+130) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (56.3%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +148.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Bruins on April 19, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Buffalo is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +130 underdog on the road.

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