NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 19
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Orlando Magic playing the Detroit Pistons.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.49% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-13)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -901, 76ers +610
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.22% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1149, Suns +730
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.33% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-8.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -360, Magic +290
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.53% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-10.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -592, Trail Blazers +430
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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