NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 19

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Orlando Magic playing the Detroit Pistons.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.49% win probability)

Celtics (77.49% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-13)

Celtics (-13) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -901, 76ers +610

Celtics -901, 76ers +610 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.22% win probability)

Thunder (76.22% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14)

Thunder (-14) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1149, Suns +730

Thunder -1149, Suns +730 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.33% win probability)

Pistons (77.33% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-8.5)

Pistons (-8.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Pistons -360, Magic +290

Pistons -360, Magic +290 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.53% win probability)

Spurs (76.53% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-10.5)

Spurs (-10.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Spurs -592, Trail Blazers +430

Spurs -592, Trail Blazers +430 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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