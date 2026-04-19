Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 19
Sunday's MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Pirates (12-8), Rays (11-8)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.32%
- Rays Win Probability: 46.68%
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San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Nationals (9-12), Giants (9-12)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -146
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.79%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.21%
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Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Yankees (12-9), Royals (7-14)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.44%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.56%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Marlins (9-12), Brewers (12-8)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.67%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.33%
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Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Guardians (12-10), Orioles (10-11)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.79%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.21%
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Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Twins (11-10), Reds (13-8)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.28%
- Twins Win Probability: 49.72%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Astros (8-13), Cardinals (11-8)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.87%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.13%
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New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. David Peterson
- Records: Cubs (11-9), Mets (7-14)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.41%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.59%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Rockies (7-13), Dodgers (15-4)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 65.40%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.60%
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Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Athletics (11-10), White Sox (7-14)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 62.18%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.82%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Michael King
- Records: Angels (11-10), Padres (13-7)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 50.17%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.83%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Diamondbacks (12-8), Blue Jays (7-12)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.31%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.69%
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Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Mariners (8-13), Rangers (11-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.73%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.27%
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Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Red Sox (8-12), Tigers (11-10)
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Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Phillies (8-11), Braves (13-7)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.14%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.86%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.