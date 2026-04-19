Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 19

Sunday's MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and RAYS

SportsNet PT and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Shane McClanahan

Mitch Keller vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Pirates (12-8), Rays (11-8)

Pirates (12-8), Rays (11-8) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Rays Win Probability: 46.68%

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San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA

NATS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Robbie Ray

Miles Mikolas vs. Robbie Ray Records: Nationals (9-12), Giants (9-12)

Nationals (9-12), Giants (9-12) Giants Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.79%

53.79% Nationals Win Probability: 46.21%

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Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and ROYL

YES and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Cole Ragans

Ryan Weathers vs. Cole Ragans Records: Yankees (12-9), Royals (7-14)

Yankees (12-9), Royals (7-14) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Royals Win Probability: 44.56%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BREW

MIAM and BREW Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Eury Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Marlins (9-12), Brewers (12-8)

Marlins (9-12), Brewers (12-8) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.67%

50.67% Marlins Win Probability: 49.33%

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Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN

CLEG and MASN Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Trevor Rogers

Joey Cantillo vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Guardians (12-10), Orioles (10-11)

Guardians (12-10), Orioles (10-11) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Orioles Win Probability: 47.21%

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Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CINR

MNNT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brady Singer

Bailey Ober vs. Brady Singer Records: Twins (11-10), Reds (13-8)

Twins (11-10), Reds (13-8) Twins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.28%

50.28% Twins Win Probability: 49.72%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CARD

SCHN and CARD Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Matthew Liberatore

Mike Burrows vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Astros (8-13), Cardinals (11-8)

Astros (8-13), Cardinals (11-8) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.87%

57.87% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.13%

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New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNY

MARQ and SNY Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. David Peterson

Javier Assad vs. David Peterson Records: Cubs (11-9), Mets (7-14)

Cubs (11-9), Mets (7-14) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mets Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.41%

54.41% Mets Win Probability: 45.59%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Roki Sasaki

Michael Lorenzen vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Rockies (7-13), Dodgers (15-4)

Rockies (7-13), Dodgers (15-4) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 65.40%

65.40% Rockies Win Probability: 34.60%

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Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Schultz

Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Schultz Records: Athletics (11-10), White Sox (7-14)

Athletics (11-10), White Sox (7-14) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 62.18%

62.18% White Sox Win Probability: 37.82%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA

FDSW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Michael King

Reid Detmers vs. Michael King Records: Angels (11-10), Padres (13-7)

Angels (11-10), Padres (13-7) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Padres Win Probability: 49.83%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SN1

ARID and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Kevin Gausman

Ryne Nelson vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Diamondbacks (12-8), Blue Jays (7-12)

Diamondbacks (12-8), Blue Jays (7-12) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.31%

52.31% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.69%

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Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and RSN

SEAM and RSN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. MacKenzie Gore

Bryan Woo vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Mariners (8-13), Rangers (11-9)

Mariners (8-13), Rangers (11-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.73%

55.73% Rangers Win Probability: 44.27%

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Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and DSN

NESN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Framber Valdez

Garrett Crochet vs. Framber Valdez Records: Red Sox (8-12), Tigers (11-10)

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Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Grant Holmes

Andrew Painter vs. Grant Holmes Records: Phillies (8-11), Braves (13-7)

Phillies (8-11), Braves (13-7) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.14%

50.14% Phillies Win Probability: 49.86%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.