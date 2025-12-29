FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sabres vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Blues Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (19-14-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-16-8)
  • Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-111)Blues (-108)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (51.8%)

Sabres vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Blues are -265 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +210.

Sabres vs Blues Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Blues on Dec. 29, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Sabres vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -111 favorite on the road.

