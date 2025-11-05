Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Maryland Terrapins in college football action on Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rutgers vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-111) | Maryland: (-108)

Rutgers: (-111) | Maryland: (-108) Spread: Rutgers: -1.5 (-104) | Maryland: +1.5 (-118)

Rutgers: -1.5 (-104) | Maryland: +1.5 (-118) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rutgers vs Maryland Betting Trends

Rutgers has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Rutgers has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Rutgers has played nine games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Maryland has covered the spread five times in eight games.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Maryland is 4-1.

Of eight Maryland games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Terrapins win (55.4%)

Rutgers vs Maryland Point Spread

Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite against Maryland. Rutgers is -104 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -118.

Rutgers vs Maryland Over/Under

Rutgers versus Maryland on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Rutgers vs Maryland Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rutgers vs. Maryland reveal Rutgers as the favorite (-111) and Maryland as the underdog (-108).

Rutgers vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Rutgers 29.3 53 31.1 120 55.3 9 Maryland 26.0 96 22.0 35 50.8 8

Rutgers vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Rutgers vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.