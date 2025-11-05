Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Maryland Terrapins in college football action on Saturday.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rutgers vs Maryland Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Rutgers: (-111) | Maryland: (-108)
- Spread: Rutgers: -1.5 (-104) | Maryland: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rutgers vs Maryland Betting Trends
- Rutgers has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.
- Rutgers has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Rutgers has played nine games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.
- Maryland has covered the spread five times in eight games.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Maryland is 4-1.
- Of eight Maryland games so far this season, three have hit the over.
Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Terrapins win (55.4%)
Rutgers vs Maryland Point Spread
Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite against Maryland. Rutgers is -104 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -118.
Rutgers vs Maryland Over/Under
Rutgers versus Maryland on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Rutgers vs Maryland Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Rutgers vs. Maryland reveal Rutgers as the favorite (-111) and Maryland as the underdog (-108).
Rutgers vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Rutgers
|29.3
|53
|31.1
|120
|55.3
|9
|Maryland
|26.0
|96
|22.0
|35
|50.8
|8
Rutgers vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Rutgers vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.