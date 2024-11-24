Rutgers vs Kennesaw State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 24

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) on November 24, 2024. The Owls have won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Rutgers vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Arena: KSU Convocation Center

Rutgers is a 12.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State on Sunday and the total is set at 157.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Rutgers vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rutgers won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Kennesaw State won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Rutgers (3-2) covered a lower percentage of games when it was favored by 12.5 points or more last season (60%) than Kennesaw State (1-0) did as a 12.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Scarlet Knights played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

Against the spread last year, the Owls had better results away (6-9-0) than at home (3-7-0).

Rutgers vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rutgers won nine of the 13 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (69.2%).

The Scarlet Knights won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1205 or shorter.

Last season, Kennesaw State won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which it was the underdog.

The Owls were not a bigger underdog last season than the +680 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Rutgers' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Rutgers vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Owls averaged ranked 50th in the nation. Their opponents collected 34.6 per outing.

The Owls ranked 144th in college basketball by averaging 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 231st in college basketball, allowing 94.5 points per 100 possessions.

