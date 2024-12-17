Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (258.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Wilson vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 246.03

246.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.30

26.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 128.2 fantasy points in 2024 (16 per game), Wilson is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 72nd overall.

In his last three games, Wilson has put up 51.3 fantasy points (17.1 per game), connecting on 58-of-86 throws for 700 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 33 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Wilson has put up 71.4 fantasy points (14.3 per game) in his last five games, completing 102-of-150 throws for 1,175 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 44 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he tallied 26.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy perspective, Russell Wilson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, when he mustered only 6.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 205 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this year.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this year.

A total of six players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Baltimore this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Ravens this year.

