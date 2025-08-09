Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Russell Wilson picked up 172.8 fantasy points last year, 24th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Giants QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|172.8
|50
|24
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|220.3
|33
|28
Russell Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 26.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 7
|Jets
|24.9
|16-for-29
|264
|2
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Giants
|13.8
|20-for-28
|278
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Commanders
|18.1
|14-for-28
|195
|3
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Ravens
|6.3
|23-for-36
|205
|0
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|13.8
|21-for-28
|270
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|26.9
|29-for-38
|414
|3
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|16.0
|15-for-26
|158
|2
|0
|0
Russell Wilson and the Giants Receiving Corps
Last season Wilson recorded 2,482 yards (225.6 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage (214-of-336), 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Wilson's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Malik Nabers
|170
|109
|1204
|7
|13
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|93
|699
|3
|17
|Darius Slayton
|71
|39
|573
|2
|5
