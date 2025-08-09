Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Russell Wilson picked up 172.8 fantasy points last year, 24th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Giants QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 172.8 50 24 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 220.3 33 28

Russell Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 26.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 7 Jets 24.9 16-for-29 264 2 0 1 Week 8 Giants 13.8 20-for-28 278 1 0 0 Week 10 @Commanders 18.1 14-for-28 195 3 1 0 Week 11 Ravens 6.3 23-for-36 205 0 1 0 Week 12 @Browns 13.8 21-for-28 270 1 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 26.9 29-for-38 414 3 1 0 Week 14 Browns 16.0 15-for-26 158 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Russell Wilson and the Giants Receiving Corps

Last season Wilson recorded 2,482 yards (225.6 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage (214-of-336), 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Wilson's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Malik Nabers 170 109 1204 7 13 Wan'Dale Robinson 140 93 699 3 17 Darius Slayton 71 39 573 2 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Russell Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.