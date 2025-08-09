FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Russell Wilson picked up 172.8 fantasy points last year, 24th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Giants QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points172.85024
2025 Projected Fantasy Points220.33328

Russell Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 26.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 7Jets24.916-for-29264201
Week 8Giants13.820-for-28278100
Week 10@Commanders18.114-for-28195310
Week 11Ravens6.323-for-36205010
Week 12@Browns13.821-for-28270100
Week 13@Bengals26.929-for-38414310
Week 14Browns16.015-for-26158200

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Russell Wilson and the Giants Receiving Corps

Last season Wilson recorded 2,482 yards (225.6 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage (214-of-336), 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Wilson's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Malik Nabers1701091204713
Wan'Dale Robinson14093699317
Darius Slayton713957325

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Russell Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup