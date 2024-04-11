Run It Back: Thursday, April 11th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to Nikola Jokic’s big game in the Denver Nuggets’ win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Orlando Magic, and the Phoenix Suns taking care of business against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Then, NBA player Rudy Gay shares his Mount Rushmore of Connecticut basketball players, his biggest threat to the Nuggets in the West, if he thinks the Golden State Warriors can make a run in the playoffs, and whether LeBron James will win another title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lastly, they react to top dunks, blocks, and more highlights from around the league.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

