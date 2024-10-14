Run It Back: Monday, October 14th, 2024

Run It Back is officially here for a 3rd season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams!

Which player on a new team will make the biggest impact? The crew debates the hottest offseason storylines which includes how Bronny James will fit into the Los Angeles Lakers rotation, the impact of the New York Knicks/Minnesota Timberwolves trade as well as Paul George landing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Parsons, Beadle and Williams also debate if it's the Oklahoma City Thunder conference to lose and who is the biggest threat to challenge the Boston Celtics in the East.

Buckle up, the 2024 season is almost upon us!

Check out the full episode below:

