Sabres vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

In NHL action on Monday, the Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (49-23-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-38-14)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-205) Blackhawks (+168) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (61.4%)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are +126 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -154.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Blackhawks game on April 13, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -205 favorite on the road.

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