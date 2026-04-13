Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 13

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 7.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers