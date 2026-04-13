MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 13
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances