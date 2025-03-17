Run It Back: Monday, March 17th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, the crew is joined by Kris Jenkins, a former 2016 Villanova champion. He reflects on his unforgettable buzzer-beating 3-pointer that secured Villanova's victory over North Carolina in the national championship.

Jenkins also shares his thoughts on what Villanova should do following the firing of head coach Kyle Neptune.

The crew also discusses the current state of the New York Knicks franchise, the ongoing feud between Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer, and the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive eighth straight win.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

