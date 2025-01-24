Run It Back: Friday, January 24th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On Friday's episode, the crew discusses the All-Star starting lineups and debate who was snubbed.

They also breaks down the Los Angeles Lakers' shocking win over the Boston Celtics last night and reacts to Anthony Davis' comments about the team needing another big man to contend.

Additionally, the panel dives into Victor Wembanyama’s performance in Paris and the impact of Dereck Lively’s 2-3 month injury absence for the Dallas Mavericks.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern.

