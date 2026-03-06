Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-24) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (38-24) at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 240.5 -180 +152

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 34-28-0 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 61 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 39 times out of 61 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 32 of 61 set point totals (52.5%).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-15-0) than it does in road games (21-13-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 15 of 28 home games (53.6%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 24 of 34 matchups (70.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (17-14-0) than at home (15-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 18 of 30 times at home (60%), and 14 of 31 on the road (45.2%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 12.6 boards and 10.3 assists per contest, shooting 57% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.9 points, 2.7 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.4 points, 7.7 boards and 8.6 assists for the Lakers.

Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is draining 66.8% of his shots from the field (second in league).

The Lakers receive 23.8 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jake LaRavia averages 9.1 points, 4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.