Murray State vs UIC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Murray State Racers (20-11, 12-8 MVC) and the No. 5 seed UIC Flames (17-14, 12-8 MVC) face off in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Murray State vs. UIC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UIC win (54.9%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Murray State-UIC spread (Murray State -0.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Murray State vs. UIC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Murray State has put together a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

UIC has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

UIC covers the spread when it is a 0.5-point underdog or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Murray State covers as a favorite of 0.5 or more (52.2%).

The Racers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in 11 opportunities in away games.

This year, the Flames are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Murray State has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

UIC has 13 wins against the spread in 20 MVC games this year.

Murray State vs. UIC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Murray State has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (77.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Racers have come away with a win 17 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

UIC has won six of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Flames have gone 6-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer (37.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Murray State has a 53.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Murray State vs. UIC Head-to-Head Comparison

Murray State averages 83.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 79.5 per contest (321st in college basketball). It has a +122 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by four points per game.

Javon Jackson ranks 209th in the nation with a team-high 16 points per game.

UIC is outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (199th in college basketball) and gives up 69.8 per contest (70th in college basketball).

UIC's leading scorer, Ahmad Henderson II, ranks 672nd in the country, averaging 12.2 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Racers average rank 80th in college basketball, and are 2.8 more than the 31.1 their opponents record per contest.

Fredrick King averages 8.4 rebounds per game (ranking 59th in college basketball) to lead the Racers.

The Flames win the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are pulling down 32.8 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6.

Mekhi Lowery is 360th in college basketball with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Flames.

Murray State averages 102.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball), while allowing 97.7 points per 100 possessions (256th in college basketball).

The Flames rank 205th in college basketball averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 56th, allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions.

