Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

On Sunday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-32) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-43)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

KC: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

KC: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-6, 5.12 ERA vs Mike Vasil (White Sox) - 3-2, 1.89 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (3-6) for the Royals and Mike Vasil (3-2) for the White Sox. When Lorenzen starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Vasil did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.8%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-154) and Chicago as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Royals are +104 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -125.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-White Sox game on June 8, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 25 of 65 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 35-30-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 61 total times this season. They've gone 20-41 in those games.

Chicago has gone 16-36 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (30.8%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 62 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-30-3).

The White Sox are 35-27-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals in OBP (.375) and total hits (71) this season. He's batting .310 while slugging .485.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.332/.434.

Pasquantino enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Jonathan India has two home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 53 hits with a .316 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .236 and slugging .409.

He is 121st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .300. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .181 with six doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

