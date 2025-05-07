Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (21-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

KC: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-4, 3.52 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-3, 4.26 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (1-4) for the Royals and Jonathan Cannon (2-3) for the White Sox. Wacha's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wacha's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (64.8%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -220 favorite at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Royals are -102 to cover, and the White Sox are -115.

Royals versus White Sox, on May 7, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

Kansas City has not lost in four games this year when favored by -220 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 37 opportunities.

The Royals are 19-18-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 27.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-26).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Chicago has gone 4-13 (23.5%).

The White Sox have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-2).

The White Sox have a 19-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .315 and slugging .484.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .201 with a .381 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez is batting .240 with a .290 OBP and 17 RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 22 hits. He's batting .188 and slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 150th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas leads his team with a .315 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .216 while slugging .312.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .224 with five home runs and eight walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .250 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/20/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/19/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/17/2024: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

