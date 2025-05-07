Up & Adams: Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

We have breaking news with George Pickens heading to Dallas. Who better to break it down than Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware?

Kay also talks to Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, and can’t wait to see what Year 2 of this regime is going to look like with him and Jim Harbaugh.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!