NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9
Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (59.97% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-4)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -174, Heat +146
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (59.11% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-6)
- Total: 247.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -250, Wizards +205
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.05% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -188, Celtics +158
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Nets (54.55% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-3.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -162, Nets +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSIN
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (71.39% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -166, 76ers +140
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-PH
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.22% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-4.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -180, Lakers +152
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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