NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9

Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Raptors (59.97% win probability)

Raptors (59.97% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-4)

Raptors (-4) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Raptors -174, Heat +146

Raptors -174, Heat +146 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (59.11% win probability)

Bulls (59.11% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-6)

Bulls (-6) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Bulls -250, Wizards +205

Bulls -250, Wizards +205 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.05% win probability)

Knicks (57.05% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5)

Knicks (-5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -188, Celtics +158

Knicks -188, Celtics +158 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Nets (54.55% win probability)

Nets (54.55% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Pacers -162, Nets +136

Pacers -162, Nets +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSIN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (71.39% win probability)

Rockets (71.39% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -166, 76ers +140

Rockets -166, 76ers +140 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-PH

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.22% win probability)

Warriors (55.22% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-4.5)

Warriors (-4.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Warriors -180, Lakers +152

Warriors -180, Lakers +152 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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