Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (7-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-10)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

KC: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

KC: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA vs Grant Taylor (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.42 ERA

The probable starters are Noah Cameron (1-0) for the Royals and Grant Taylor for the White Sox. Cameron has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Cameron's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox covered in each of the three games Taylor has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The White Sox have a 2-1 record in Taylor's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (62.9%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The White Sox are -126 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +105.

The Royals-White Sox game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in four of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 7-8-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 5-10 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The White Sox have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-7-0).

The White Sox have put together a 6-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 19 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517. He's batting .328.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Garcia will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has three doubles and seven walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .316 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kyle Isbel has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with seven hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .333, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .196 and slugging .370.

He is 135th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .167 while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 159th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chase Meidroth has a slugging percentage of .321, a team-best for the White Sox.

Luisangel Acuna is batting .214 with a walk.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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