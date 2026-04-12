Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (6-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-5)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

CHC: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 11 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-1, 2.53 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 0-1, 3.12 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-1, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bubba Chandler (0-1, 3.12 ERA). Taillon has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Taillon's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Chandler has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates have always been the moneyline underdog when Chandler starts this season.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (53.2%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The Cubs vs Pirates moneyline has Chicago as a -126 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Pirates are -184 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +152.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 11 runs has been set for the Cubs-Pirates game on April 12, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

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Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 5-9-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Pirates have collected a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago OPS (.903) this season. He has a .308 batting average, an on-base percentage of .422, and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 33rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Hoerner has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBIs.

Ian Happ has 10 hits, which is tops among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .208 with six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying batters, he is 123rd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .207 with a .328 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Bregman enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Matt Shaw is batting .237 with a .268 OBP and six RBI for Chicago this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.618) while leading the Pirates in hits (19). He's batting .345 and with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Cruz brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has a .414 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .319 while slugging .553.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .259 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Brandon Lowe is batting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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