Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 12
The Cleveland Guardians and the Atlanta Braves take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Orioles (6-7), Giants (6-8)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.55%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.45%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Phillies (7-7), Diamondbacks (8-7)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.00%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.00%
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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Blue Jays (6-8), Twins (8-7)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.15%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.85%
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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Tigers (6-9), Marlins (8-7)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.45%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.55%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Rays (6-7), Yankees (8-5)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.05%
- Rays Win Probability: 41.95%
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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. José Soriano
- Records: Reds (9-6), Angels (7-8)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.93%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.07%
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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Mets (7-8), Athletics (7-7)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 62.27%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.73%
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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Grant Taylor
- Records: Royals (7-8), White Sox (5-10)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 62.89%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.11%
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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Brewers (8-5), Nationals (5-8)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 71.82%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.18%
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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Cardinals (8-5), Red Sox (4-9)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.13%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.87%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Cubs (6-8), Pirates (9-5)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.18%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.82%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Padres (8-6), Rockies (6-8)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.89%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.11%
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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs.
- Records: Mariners (5-9), Astros (6-8)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.98%
- Astros Win Probability: 38.02%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Dodgers (10-3), Rangers (7-6)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.85%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.15%
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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Braves (9-5), Guardians (8-6)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -190
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 62.68%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.32%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.