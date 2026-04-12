Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 12

The Cleveland Guardians and the Atlanta Braves take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-BA

MASN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Adrian Houser

Cade Povich vs. Adrian Houser Records: Orioles (6-7), Giants (6-8)

Orioles (6-7), Giants (6-8) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.55%

53.55% Orioles Win Probability: 46.45%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID

NBCS-PH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Zac Gallen

Andrew Painter vs. Zac Gallen Records: Phillies (7-7), Diamondbacks (8-7)

Phillies (7-7), Diamondbacks (8-7) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.00%

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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Taj Bradley

Max Scherzer vs. Taj Bradley Records: Blue Jays (6-8), Twins (8-7)

Blue Jays (6-8), Twins (8-7) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Twins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.15%

58.15% Twins Win Probability: 41.85%

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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MIAM

DSN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Sandy Alcantara

Tarik Skubal vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Tigers (6-9), Marlins (8-7)

Tigers (6-9), Marlins (8-7) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.45%

61.45% Marlins Win Probability: 38.55%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and YES

RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler

Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Rays (6-7), Yankees (8-5)

Rays (6-7), Yankees (8-5) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.05%

58.05% Rays Win Probability: 41.95%

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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and FDSW

CINR and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. José Soriano

Andrew Abbott vs. José Soriano Records: Reds (9-6), Angels (7-8)

Reds (9-6), Angels (7-8) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.93%

57.93% Angels Win Probability: 42.07%

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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-CA

SNY and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Aaron Civale

Freddy Peralta vs. Aaron Civale Records: Mets (7-8), Athletics (7-7)

Mets (7-8), Athletics (7-7) Mets Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 62.27%

62.27% Athletics Win Probability: 37.73%

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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN

ROYL and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Grant Taylor

Noah Cameron vs. Grant Taylor Records: Royals (7-8), White Sox (5-10)

Royals (7-8), White Sox (5-10) Royals Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 62.89%

62.89% White Sox Win Probability: 37.11%

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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NATS

BREW and NATS Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Zack Littell

Brandon Woodruff vs. Zack Littell Records: Brewers (8-5), Nationals (5-8)

Brewers (8-5), Nationals (5-8) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 71.82%

71.82% Nationals Win Probability: 28.18%

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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and NESN

CARD and NESN Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brayan Bello

Andre Pallante vs. Brayan Bello Records: Cardinals (8-5), Red Sox (4-9)

Cardinals (8-5), Red Sox (4-9) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.13%

51.13% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.87%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Bubba Chandler

Jameson Taillon vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Cubs (6-8), Pirates (9-5)

Cubs (6-8), Pirates (9-5) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.18%

53.18% Pirates Win Probability: 46.82%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kyle Freeland

Nick Pivetta vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Padres (8-6), Rockies (6-8)

Padres (8-6), Rockies (6-8) Padres Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.89%

66.89% Rockies Win Probability: 33.11%

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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN

SEAM and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs.

Logan Gilbert vs. Records: Mariners (5-9), Astros (6-8)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.98%

61.98% Astros Win Probability: 38.02%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RSN

SportsNet LA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Jacob deGrom

Roki Sasaki vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Dodgers (10-3), Rangers (7-6)

Dodgers (10-3), Rangers (7-6) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.85%

51.85% Rangers Win Probability: 48.15%

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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Tanner Bibee

Chris Sale vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Braves (9-5), Guardians (8-6)

Braves (9-5), Guardians (8-6) Braves Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 62.68%

62.68% Guardians Win Probability: 37.32%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.