Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (8-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-168) | COL: (+142)

SD: (-168) | COL: (+142) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 1-2, 5.54 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-1, 2.30 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (1-1, 2.30 ERA). When Pivetta starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Pivetta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies covered in each of Freeland's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (66.9%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Rockies, San Diego is the favorite at -168, and Colorado is +142 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Padres are +126 to cover, and the Rockies are -152.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Rockies on April 12 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

San Diego has been listed as a favorite of -168 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 14 chances this season.

The Padres are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-8).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Colorado has a record of 3-8 (27.3%).

The Rockies have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-0).

The Rockies have collected a 10-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .624, fueled by an OBP of .262 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season. He has a .224 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .189 and slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .259.

He is 145th in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .195 with 13 walks and eight runs scored.

Ramon Laureano is batting .245 with a .288 OBP and six RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .511. Both lead the Rockies. He's batting .319.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Troy Johnston's 13 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .255 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .231 with three home runs and a walk.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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