Giants vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Orioles Game Info

San Francisco Giants (6-8) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-7)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Giants vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

SF: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-1, 5.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 0-2, 14.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (1-1) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (0-2) will take the ball for the Orioles. Webb and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Webb's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Bassitt has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles failed to cover in both chances. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for one Bassitt start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.6%)

Giants vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Orioles reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-120) and Baltimore as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Giants vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +140 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -172.

Giants vs Orioles Over/Under

Giants versus Orioles on April 11 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in six of their 14 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 5-9-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 5-6.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-0).

The Orioles have gone 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a double, two triples and four walks while hitting .302. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Matt Chapman has a slash line of .315/.373/.463 this season and a team-best OPS of .836.

He is 24th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the major leagues.

Chapman enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Willy Adames has 15 hits and is batting .273 this season.

Adames has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with six doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .174 with a .245 OBP and seven RBI for San Francisco this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up 13 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .245 and slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 80th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Taylor Ward has a .443 OBP while slugging .558. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .365.

He ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Adley Rutschman is batting .294 with six doubles and five walks.

Tyler O'Neill has a home run and three walks while hitting .241.

Giants vs Orioles Head to Head

4/10/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/31/2025: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/30/2025: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!