Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (9-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-6)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and CleGuardians.TV

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-194) | CLE: -1.5 (+160)

ATL: +1.5 (-194) | CLE: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 1-0, 0.82 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Martin Perez and the Guardians will counter with Parker Messick (1-0, 0.82 ERA). Perez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Perez has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Messick has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians covered in both opportunities. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for two Messick starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.9%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -112 favorite at home.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Guardians are +160 to cover, while the Braves are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Guardians on April 11, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 9-3 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 14 opportunities.

The Braves are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 7-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cleveland has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-8-0).

The Guardians have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in OBP (.391), slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Baldwin will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Matt Olson has six doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in the major leagues.

Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .347/.373/.571.

Dubon enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has three home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has collected 12 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .273 and slugging .659 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .350 OBP, and has a club-leading .358 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .264.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Angel Martinez is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Brayan Rocchio has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .200.

Braves vs Guardians Head to Head

4/10/2026: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/17/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/16/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/15/2025: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/28/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/27/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/3/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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