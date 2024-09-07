Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (77-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-65)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

KC: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

KC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alec Marsh (Royals) - 7-8, 4.70 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-6, 3.95 ERA

The probable starters are Alec Marsh (7-8) for the Royals and Bailey Ober (12-6) for the Twins. Marsh's team is 13-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Marsh's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ober starts, the Twins have gone 12-13-0 against the spread. The Twins are 2-4 in Ober's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57.7%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Twins, Kansas City is the favorite at -142, and Minnesota is +120 playing on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Kansas City is +146 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Twins on Sept. 7, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 42 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 25 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 139 chances this season.

The Royals are 76-63-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 16-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).

Minnesota has a 2-10 record (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 61-76-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.606) and total hits (190) this season. He has a .337 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Maikel Garcia has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Garcia has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Hunter Renfroe has 12 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has racked up 107 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .236 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 70th in slugging.

Willi Castro leads his team with a .331 OBP, and has a club-high .392 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248.

He is 76th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .237 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Jose Miranda has 28 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .300.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/31/2024: 11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.