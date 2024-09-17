Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (82-69) vs. Detroit Tigers (78-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-162) | DET: (+136)

KC: (-162) | DET: (+136) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

KC: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.32 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (11-9) for the Royals and Casey Mize (2-6) for the Tigers. Ragans' team is 14-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ragans starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Tigers have gone 12-7-0 ATS in Mize's 19 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Mize's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those matchups.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (59.9%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Tigers reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-162) and Detroit as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +128 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -154.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Royals-Tigers contest on Sept. 17, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (63.8%) in those games.

This year Kansas City has won 20 of 28 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 82-66-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-48).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Detroit has a 5-18 record (winning only 21.7% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-70-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have an 80-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 200 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .332 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .275 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging in the majors.

Perez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .240 with a .345 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Garcia heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Kyle Isbel has been key for Kansas City with 85 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated an on-base percentage of .354 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .263 and slugging .490.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling has 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has accumulated a team-high .385 slugging percentage.

Wenceel Perez has 14 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .240.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/20/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

