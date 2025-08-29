Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Detroit Tigers.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (69-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (78-57)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSDET

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | DET: (+102)

KC: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-6, 3.99 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 5-11, 4.98 ERA

The Royals will call on Seth Lugo (8-6) against the Tigers and Chris Paddack (5-11). When Lugo starts, his team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season. Lugo's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 11-14-0 against the spread when Paddack starts. The Tigers have a 4-6 record in Paddack's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.6%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Royals-Tigers on Aug. 29, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 33 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 24 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 132 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 68-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 16-18 in those games.

Detroit has a 7-13 record (winning only 35% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-58-6).

The Tigers have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 62-67-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (155) this season. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is ninth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Witt hopes to build on a 16-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .297 with 50 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .461.

Among all qualified, he ranks 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .262 with a .473 slugging percentage and 94 RBI this year.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Salvador Perez is batting .246 with a .291 OBP and 77 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has put up a team-best .363 on-base percentage. He's batting .259 and slugging .400.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Riley Greene's 133 hits and .514 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 56th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .240.

Zach McKinstry is batting .263 with 18 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

