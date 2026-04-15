Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (7-10) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | DET: (+100)

KC: (-118) | DET: (+100) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

KC: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 2.50 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-1, 1.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (2-1) to the mound, while Keider Montero (1-1) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Bubic's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bubic's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Montero has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers have always been the moneyline underdog when Montero starts this season.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the underdog at +100, and Kansas City is -118 playing on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Kansas City is +146 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Tigers contest on April 16 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 3-4 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 7-9-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won one of the three games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Detroit is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 47th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .270 and slugging .317.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 132nd.

Witt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Isbel is batting .308 with a .487 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Carter Jensen is batting .222 with a .265 OBP and nine RBI for Kansas City this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a team-high OBP (.417) and slugging percentage (.492). He's batting .311.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler's 13 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .238.

Colt Keith has seven doubles and three walks while hitting .333.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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